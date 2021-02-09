TL;DR Breakdown:

Crypto tracking platform, Blockfolio has been breached.

Users complained of receiving offensive messages, which are apparently not from the team.

However, they have assured users that all funds are safe as they work to resolve the issue.

Digital currency management and tracking application, Blockfolio is suspecting a breach, as users are raising complaints of strange and offensive messages. The message was plotted against the black people on the platform. Both the app’s newsfeed and tracking portal has been allegedly compromised. Blockfolio’s team is aware of the ongoing incident, and they are working to resolve the issue, according to a tweet.

Blockfolio users receive offensive messages

Many people took to Twitter to report the development, including the founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, and the Chief Marketing Officer at MyCrypto, Jordan Spence, who wrote that the platform was breached “in a big way.”

.@blockfolio got breached/compromised in a big way. Some terrible edits happened within the app and terrible push notifications were sent to users. Oof. pic.twitter.com/Znb3HxhkGa — Jordan Spence (@spencecoin) February 9, 2021

The attackers wrote that crypto service had been closed for black people or “ni**ers” with “immediate loss of all funds.” In addition to asking the users to withdraw all their funds from the platform, the attacker also posted a link to pornographic content. Some users also claimed that the tracking portal was also affected by the breach.

Funds are safe

Blockfolio acknowledged the incident on Twitter and has apologized to the users for the offensive messages. They also informed users that investigations are underway to identify the source of the attack and to address the issue as quickly as possible. Most importantly, the team assured users that all the funds and crypto trading activities on the platform weren’t at risk.