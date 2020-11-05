Binance CEO believes blockchain voting has a role to play in future US elections

Ethereum co-founder shares same believe

One of the biggest crypto exchange platform’s CEO, CZ, in a recent engagement with the co-founder of Ethereum on Twitter, Vitalik Buterin, has said that the possible solution to electoral issues in the United States could be the implementation of a blockchain voting system.

Considering the certain level of uncertainty the on-going election has generated, CZ feels that the right time for developers to begin looking at how blockchain voting could become feasible is now.

He went on to charge developers to develop a “blockchain-based mobile voting up” system. This, he says, would drastically reduce the waiting time that comes with vote counting while at the same time pay a very huge attention to the privacy of voters.

CZ encourages blockchain developers to look at how they can tap into the gap in the current system to build a project that could change the future of elections in the country.

He is also of the opinion that the blockchain voting system would be able to remove any disputes that could be generated especially when it comes to the issue of trust and the validity of the votes.

Ethereum co-founder also believes blockchain voting is the way to go

The co-founder of the second biggest crypto asset currently known to man, Vitalik Buterin, corroborated the view of Binance CEO.

He was able to identify with CZ on the subject matter but pointed out that it would not be a very simple project to carry out.

Vitalik says the technical challenges that would come up when building a blockchain voting system could be daunting for any developer . He also pointed to the fact that many people have always underestimated the technical challenges that could come with building a system like that.

However, he agrees that blockchain voting has become necessary.