Blockchain for telcos taking precedent for the future.

Indian blockchain for telcos solution aims to cater to the post-pandemic global market.

The security-focused initiative aims to help improve reliability and speed.

The top IT sector Tech Mahindra and Subex are known for providing solutions and analytics for the telecommunication industry collaborated to provide a better blockchain-based solution for telecom operators. This is one of the major developments from India since Ambani’s blockchain announcement.

The collaboration of both firms will ensure the safety of the digital asset by providing certain standards to mitigate fraudulent activities and increase operational effectiveness for telecommunication service providers. The strategy will also help in providing faster and real-time market dealings.

Tech Mahindra and Subex blockchain for telcos solution

The collaborations will play a vital role in acquiring reconciliation reports with a summary of the data that have an issue of discrepancies in the real-time that will be able to reduce the process of multiple validations that are needed to resolve the dispute by tamper-proof verifiable dealings.

It will be beneficial for all the communication service providers (CSPs) globally that will help them expedite in resolving disputes and bring them to the settlement, which would also be highlighted in the month-end billing process.

The Communication Service Providers (CSPs) will benefit from the improved operational effectiveness that will lead to a more smart based contract of blockchain transactions and gain the trust of various stakeholders. This would, in turn, enhance the blockchain for telcos arena by many folds.

The Blockchain and Cyber Security Practice Leader of Tech Mahindra Rajesh Dhuddu explain that the firm will enhance the communication sector globally by decreasing the expenses and increases business revenues and profit margins. The aim of the company is to provide better solutions for dispute dealings through smart contracts that decrease the spending and provide faster settlements through blockchain. Joining hands with Subex and integrating the blockchain will ensure the safest and immediate operational process to enhance the blockchain for telcos realm.

Tech Mahindra is one of the leading IT firms that has emerged and will provide all kinds of solutions for CSPs or telecom operators by utilizing their massive experience in the domains of business support systems (BSS) and their operation support systems (OSS).

Tech Mahindra is planning to extend the active Telecom intercarrier settlements in Phase-II by turning them into smart contracts for more cost-effective and faster dispute resolution.

Rohit Maheswari the Head of Strategy and Products at Subex explains that the new advanced blockchain technology will help us solve many challenges and Subex have vast experience to build strategies so both will go hand in hand to provide a safe mode of communication. Subex is one of the oldest and one of the biggest known solution providers for other Global Communication Service Providers helping the sector for the last 25 years to increase profitability and income.