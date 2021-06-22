TL;DR Breakdown

One can possibly see the effect that climate change is having on human lives.

U.N. experts have brought forth a study wherein they seek to solve climate change.

Climate change can be eradicated with the help of blockchain technology, as U.N. experts claim.

Climate change is one of the major concerns around the globe. The United Nations experts have recently conducted a study where they have come up with very positive news in between the negative noises about the impacts of blockchain mining on the environment.

As per the article posted on their official website, U.N. says that Blockchain technology is in an embryonic stage for improving various global issues, including climate change. The article came up on Sunday, and could work as a relief for various investors in doubt.

Blockchain solutions for climate change issues

The United Nations will keep studying the usage of the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies as a medium to tackle the climate change problem. This will help in a long-lasting stable global economy.

Transparency is one of the most important advantages of blockchain technology and is the main focus of the study. The U.N. experts specifically pointed out the sustainability benefits claiming that the blockchain has the potential to enable climate finance, fraud-resilient systems, and clean energy markets.

The study has been conducted through the partnership of the University of Denmark and the U.N. Environment Programme. The post also reveals that the reports of various countries on greenhouse gas emissions contain inconsistent and unreliable data. It claims that blockchain technology provides transparent and unique solutions to the nations to fight against climate change by taking actions to reduce their negative impacts.

The article says that as the technology is decentralized and intermittent, we urgently need various new forms of energy markets. It also emphasized that blockchain technology works as a source in creating clean energy markets by driving renewable energy sources like solar power and wind.

The United Nations said that blockchain technology is still in its early stages, and we have a long journey, including tons of political, environmental, and technological changes.

U.N. expert and author Mining Acharya said that U.N. should keep studying the positive impacts that the blockchain can offer to the environment.