BlackRock revamps crypto play for stablecoins.

BlackRock is making a major move into the stablecoin market by redesigning one of its funds to favor the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, as well as other traditional money-market securities, under new U.S. regulations.

The move aligns with the asset manager’s strategy of capitalizing on the growing demand for compliant, liquid, and transparent reserve options among digital payment companies. The asset manager updated the BlackRock Select Treasury-Based Liquidity Fund (BSTBL) to comply with the GENIUS Act.

BlackRock positions BSTBL as the go-to fund for stablecoin reserves

BlackRock will make its BSTBL the main destination for stablecoin companies to store the reserves backing their digital tokens. It has increased the amount of short-term U.S. Treasuries in the fund because these government-backed assets are the safest and most easily convertible into cash when needed.

The company also removed agency investments and added overnight repurchase agreements, so the fund can quickly move money in and out through short-term lending and borrowing. These significant changes will ensure that the money is always readily available when a stablecoin issuer needs to redeem tokens or handle large cash movements.

The daily trading deadline for the fund will be extended from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, providing companies and investors in various time zones with additional time to complete their transactions. People will also be able to balance their cash positions and respond to market changes quickly.

BlackRock’s global head of product and platform for cash management, Jon Steel, said these updates are a direct response to the growing number of stablecoin companies seeking trusted and compliant ways to store their reserves. The GENIUS Act requires companies that issue stablecoins to maintain strong and transparent reserves and undergo regular audits to demonstrate that they have sufficient assets to back every token they issue. Steel said the redesign makes BackRock one of the top choices for stablecoin issuers who need both safety and flexibility.

The investment company’s updated BSTBL fund demonstrates how the worlds of traditional and digital finance are gradually converging. The company’s major change provides stablecoin issuers with a secure place to store their reserves, assuring regulators that reputable companies are managing these funds.

BlackRock expands digital asset strategy with tokenization and partnerships

The asset manager is already working with one of the largest stablecoin issuers, Circle, and also operates BUIDL (a tokenized money market fund that utilizes blockchain to record ownership). Additionally, the company manages the largest Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States.

The giant’s CEO, Larry Fink, stated that tokenization can reduce the need for intermediaries, lower costs, and increase transaction transparency. He told investors that the company sees significant commercial opportunities in utilizing tokenization to bridge the gap between traditional and digital markets.

Fink says there is already more than $4.5 trillion worth of assets sitting in digital wallets, so it is essential for a company like BlackRock to develop safe, regulated methods for that money to move and grow.

The total stablecoin supply worldwide is approximately $300 billion, and Citi analysts estimate it could grow to $4 trillion by 2030, in the most optimistic scenario. Analysts at TD Cowen also believe the value of tokenized assets could exceed $100 trillion within five years.

BlackRock is creating products for both traditional institutions and crypto-native companies in its BSTBL fund and its BUIDL tokenized fund. The firm is developing a model that is likely to be imitated by other major organizations in finance, and stablecoin issuers can already utilize BSTBL to maintain their reserves in safe, short-term U.S. Treasuries while complying with the GENIUS Act. Digital-savvy investors can also utilize tokenized funds to manage their assets in real-time.

The market is starting to gain confidence now that laws like the GENIUS Act provide clear rules, and companies like BlackRock are stepping in to build compliant solutions. The asset manager’s involvement demonstrates that digital assets can coexist safely within the existing financial system, rather than being outside of it.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program