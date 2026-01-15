Bitwise lists seven SEK-denominated crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm

Bitwise is expanding its presence in Europe with the launch of seven new crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in Sweden. The product lineup is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, the main Swedish stock exchange, which trades in Swedish krona (SEK).

The company noted that the ETPs were accessible to a healthy mix of both retail and professional investors, adding that they were available on standard brokerage platforms commonly used by Swedish investors. The firm also explained that, depending on the platform, some of the products could qualify for Sweden’s tax-advantaged ISK savings accounts.

During the announcement, the U.S.-based digital asset management company also said that Marco Poblete and Andre Havas have been appointed to help lead the company’s growth across the Nordic region, which includes Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

Bitwise combines crypto and traditional assets in new ETP lineup

The seven Bitwise ETPs in Stockholm offer several cryptocurrencies. Some are based on a single cryptocurrency, while others offer a wider range of digital assets or a mix of cryptocurrencies and traditional assets, such as gold.

One of the new listings features a Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, offering straightforward exposure to the price of Bitcoin. Bitwise has launched spot Bitcoin and spot Ether ETPs, which are backed by actual tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, held in secure facilities. This provides investors with assurance that real assets back the products.

The company provided staking-linked ETPs tethered to Ether and Solana. These products link to a network using its staking facility. Staking helps to keep the blockchain secure and can earn rewards over time.

Meanwhile, Bitwise also added its MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks the twenty largest cryptocurrencies by market value. These add to a single product that cuts exposure to multiple large digital assets.

The digital asset management company is rolling out a hybrid product that combines Bitcoin with gold, appealing to investors seeking both modern and traditional stores of value. Gold has always been seen as a classic safe-haven asset.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has sometimes been called “digital gold,” and the pairing is said to offer a healthy and diverse blend of the two. Bitwise underlined that the underlying crypto assets fully support all of these ETPs. The holdings are stored in institutional cold storage, where they are kept offline at secure facilities to help reduce hacking risk and improve security.

Bitwise also pointed out that independent auditors verify the holdings every week, so investors can go away confident that everything is accurate and correct in their accounts.

Bitwise accelerates U.S. expansion

Bitwise has also been expanding in the United States, particularly in 2025, as American regulation of digital assets has become clearer. With clearer rules, there was less confusion and fewer enforcement worries for companies working in the crypto space.

In September 2025, Bitwise filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create a Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF. This fund is designed to track companies that work with stablecoins, tokenization technology, payment systems, exchanges, and regulated cryptocurrency funds. Tokenization refers to the process of converting real-world assets, such as property, art, or financial instruments, into digital tokens.

In October 2025, Bitwise launched a Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This allowed U.S. investors to gain exposure to Solana (SOL) and its staking rewards through a traditional financial product, rather than using a cryptocurrency wallet.

Then, in December 2025, Bitwise filed to launch a spot Sui ETF that would follow the price of the Sui token. Bitwise selected Coinbase to act as the custodian for the Sui assets. The SEC has not yet decided on similar spot Sui ETF filings submitted by Canary Capital and 21Shares.

According to Bitwise researcher Ryan Rasmussen, changes made by the SEC in September 2025 may enable the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETPs in 2026, thanks to the adoption of generic listing standards that facilitate faster and simpler approvals.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.