Bitwells Exchange Launches 777 BTC Giveaway for Derivatives Traders

Bitwells, the leading crypto derivatives exchange, has launched a 100% deposit match for new signups. The programme will reward traders who deposit up to 10 BTC with a corresponding bonus amount. A total of 777 BTC has been set aside in a funding pool and allocated for the promotion.

A user who deposits 1 BTC, for example, will receive a total of 2 BTC credited to their account, while a trader who deposits the maximum 10 BTC will receive 20 BTC. The offer by Bitwells exchange is the most generous promotion of its kind within the industry.

Bitcoin’s high volatility has made it an attractive proposition for traders looking to profit from the intraday swings. Adroit traders who take advantage of these opportunities often report impressive ROI from 100% up to 1,00%. The provision of a 100% deposit match by Bitwells provides a cushion for derivatives traders and an opportunity to further bolster their earnings.

How It Works

A trader might use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $20,000. Should they elect to use 100x leverage, this would entitle them to open a contract worth 100 BTC. If the price of Bitcoin increase to $25,000, the profit would be (25,000 – 20,000) * 100 / 25,000 = 20 BTC, making an ROI of 2,000%.

Although not withdrawable, the deposit bonus can be used as margin to open bigger positions and take more profit. Any profit made with the bonus is wholly withdrawable. With the safety net of bigger margin to play with, traders’ positions are less likely to get liquidated when there are major price swings.

Bitwells is a reputable crypto derivatives platform offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS and XRP futures contracts. Registered in the Seychelles and jointly developed by trading experts, cryptocurrency veterans, and financial professionals, Bitwells is trusted by over 300K traders around the world. It promises no KYC, with only an email address required to sign up, and traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support. The exchange provides services to traders from most countries, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran.

To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bitwells offers a trading simulator. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practise as much as they like, without taking any risks. They can also learn to analyze the market and use the built-in tool-kit within the demo account. Withdrawals from live trading accounts can be made 24/7, with funds released in as little as 10 minutes during business hours.

Bitwells is a digital currency financial derivatives trading platform focusing on the Bitcoin market, providing futures leveraged trading of mainstream digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, etc. The company is registered in the UK and is jointly developed by Internet experts, cryptocurrency traders, and financial professionals.

