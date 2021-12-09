TL; DR Breakdown

Bitstamp lists Shiba Inu on its platform

The exchange listed three other digital asset

Shiba Inu continues to enjoy wide adoption

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the best forms of making massive profits in the financial market. This is because developers continue to provide tokens with use cases they are interested in, pushing the adoption of the tokens. But while the sector is currently trying to get over a poor market performance of recent, some coins are still enjoying massive patronage. To further bolster its adoption of Shiba Inu, Bitstamp has announced that it has listed the high-flying digital asset.

Bitstamp added three other digital assets

According to the Bitstamp statement, traders who want a piece of the token can choose to trade it against both the dollar or euro option on the platform. This recent news is coming off the back of the major adoption of the token. Shiba Inu has enjoyed massive listings from diverse crypto exchanges in the past few days. Also, platforms are presently adding the token to their lists of payment options worldwide.

Besides Shiba Inu, Bitstamp also mentioned that traders are open to trading DYDX, PERP, and GALA. After opening the platform up to allow traders to deposit their tokens, Bitstamp announced that traders could begin to place order limits. However, Bitstamp has said that traders from the United States and Singapore will not enjoy these benefits.

Shiba Inu continues to enjoy wide adoption

The adoption of Shuba Inu has skyrocketed as traders are buying and holding a huge amount of the token. Some days ago, a report went around that a Whale recently bought close to 100 billion units of the token. The Whale paid close to $4 million for the whole package, according to the news. Asides from Whales dipping their hands in the token, there have been reports of platforms seducing users by enlisting the token as a payment option.

Travala, a travel booking website, announced that it had added the joke coin as a payment option this week. With that, traders are open to facilitating purchases using Shiba Inu, among other digital assets allowed on the platform. Besides Travala, Newegg, and AMC Theatres are also using the token as a payment method. Asides from Bitstamp, Kraken and Winklevoss-owned Gemini crypto exchange have also listed the token. However, crypto savvy platform Robinhood has refused to list the token citing various issues.