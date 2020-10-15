Bitstamp crime insurance is now in place to help one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet to ensure consumer security. The newly introduced policy has been specifically launched as an adjunct to the existing insurance offered by BITGO.

Keeping in mind the current challenges of digitized transactions namely fund transfer crimes, office theft, losses incurred in assets storage, legal fees, etc, this new policy covers it all. Bitstamp crime insurance comes at a time when cryptocurrency crimes are being targeted by the US government in the crackdown against coins providing anonymity features.

Bitstamp crime insurance partners

The Bitstamp crime insurance has been made possible with some partners, including; Paragon, Llyods of London, and Woodruff Sawyers. Vice president at Paragon – Jeff Hanson has introduced it as a policy that caters specifically to digital assets protection. This is a unique entry in the crypto-world as opposed to the current conventional policies that did not cater to several constraints of this digitized industry.

Operating under the patronage of Lloyd’s of London, Paragon International insurance brokers and Woodruff Sawyer, a highly valued brokerage and consulting firm is currently offering this newly launched security product.

The global head of the business development team at Bitstamp by Miha Grcar explained how pivotal and highly pacing the issues of custody and insurance have become within dealing with digital assets. It is compelling the pioneers within the industry to seek out and implement enhanced protection features to safeguard clientele.

Bitstamp is one of the major gateways of cryptocurrency in the digital financial market. With a global customer base of 4 million consumers, Bitstamp has facilitated digital trading and investments for nearly a decade.

Its top-notch client services excel in offering a customized touch, backed up with automated web interface, enhanced security features embedded with 3d secure technology making it one of the most secure and reliable exchange platforms of cryptocurrency dealings. With the launch of its new crime insurance policy, Bitstamp continues to prove its criticality in consumer digital assets protection.