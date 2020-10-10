Bitrue accepts Ripple’s PayID pre-registration

Bitrue digital exchange announces PayID pre-registration as they finalize the integration of Ripple’s popular multiplatform payment service.

According to an article released by U.Today, the addition of this new service will give PayID’s 120 million current users convenient and simple access to Bitrue. An announcement on Twitter invites followers to join in a limited-time giveaway ahead of the launch. The addition of PayID to the exchange is expected to create an even easier way to access and control funds while maintaining the exchange’s expectations for security. The move could help demystify the process for millions of people who want ease of access without needing much technical knowledge.

Ripple PayID

Ripple’s PayID is a way to simplify sending and receiving cryptocurrency. In bridging the gap between several different payment systems and wallets, PayID removes the need for different proprietary software to utilize specific platforms. By unifying all of the payment systems under one open-source identifier, sending money becomes as easy as sending an email. Many popular products and services have already integrated PayID into their ecosystems making seamless and easy transactions where it was impossible before. Their payment alliance represents more than 40 companies including Brave Browser, Blockchain.com, BitGo and Huobi.

Ripple Labs sued

Ripple Labs has been sued by New Payments Processing (NPP) in a trademark suit filed with the Federal Court of Australia. Having created the Pay ID brand, NPP alleges that Ripple Labs has created a trademark issue regarding PayID. NPP represents more than 60 Australian banks allowing its users 24 hour access seven days a week to send and receive funds using an email address or phone number. According to records, NPP’s ownership of the trademark “PayID” is not officially confirmed, and is pending review while NPP does have confirmed ownership of the trademark “Pay ID”.