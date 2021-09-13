TL;DR Breakdown

Bitrue crypto exchange now among top 15 exchanges on CoinGecko.

Exchange says quality service delivery is key to its success.

Crypto firm introduces novel decentralized system of government to crypto business.

Bitrue crypto exchange is one emerging cryptocurrency exchange that has been working its way up the ladder to be ranked among the best.

CoinGecko, a crypto analytical website, recently ranked the exchange among the top 15 exchanges around. Bitrue crypto exchange is the number 12 best crypto firm according to the analytics provider.

However, the exchange has not claimed that high with other analytics providers like CoinMarketCap, Bybt, Coinranking, among others.

However, Bitrue crypto exchange has been rising and climbing to the top based on the metrics used by other analytics provider.

The exchange has managed to find its way to the top as a result of series of innovative ways and products it provides its users.

Bitrue crypto exchange executive reveals firm success secret

The Chief Marketing Officer of Bitrue, Adam O’Neill, revealed in a statement that one of the core of the firm is its commitment to user and quality service delivery.

O’Neill stated that despite being 3-years old, the exchange platform has come a long way by delivering quality services and functionalities to benefit the growing number of users, mostly crypto trading enthusiasts with a keen interest in DeFi, loans, staking, and weekly new coin listings.

The Bitrue crypto exchange executive also is attempting to proceed with secured listing procedures for new and promising crypto projects like GALA, XDC, and LUNA. These quality projects have successfully made returns of 100% within just a few months, which shows that if offered to Bitrue customers, these high-quality projects could bring considerable and worthwhile investment opportunities for both long and short-term traders.

Bitrue decentralized governing system

The most innovative way Bitrue has introduced to its operation is its decentralized governance by allowing capable cryptocurrencies to be listed on their platform if they receive sufficient support from its community.

Bitrue crypto exchange users can vote to list a crypto coin through its native token, BTR Coin.