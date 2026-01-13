Bitpanda prepares for IPO by the first half of 2026

Bitpanda, the EU-based crypto brokerage, has raised the potential for an IPO. The public sale was considered for months in 2025, and may happen by the first half of the year.

Bitpanda GmbH, a crypto trading and brokerage platform, is viewing Frankfurt as the possible venue for its initial public offering. According to sources familiar with the deal cited by Bloomberg, the sale may be completed by the end of H1.

The decision arrives months after Bitpanda decided against a London listing, instead tapping a growing IPO season in the Euro Area. In August 2025, the exchange considered either New York or Frankfurt for a possible listing.

The Vienna-based brokerage may seek a valuation of over $4.7B (4B EUR), said the sources, which remained private. Based on the reports, Bitpanda has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank to arrange the sale.

An even shorter timeframe is possible, with a listing in the first quarter. With the new decision, Bitpanda will join a growing list of crypto companies preparing for IPOs in 2026.

Bitpanda leads the Austrian market

Bitpanda has been one of the EU-based regulated brokerages that quickly adapted to the changing crypto climate. The platform adopts Web3, as well as traditional investments, including stocks and precious metals.

According to a report on digital asset usage in Austria, Bitpanda expanded its popularity as a local brokerage. In Austria, Bitpanda retained a 59.6% share of users, with only 21% for Binance and 11% for Kraken. Bitpanda also offers regulated derivative trading with up to 10X leverage for riskier strategies.

Platform selection in Austria is driven by Bitpanda’s one-stop approach, which includes portfolio and tax management, as well as automated capital gains tax withholding. The brokerage and trading hub relies on its fully regulated status for crypto adoption and has a high degree of user retention in Austria. The platform offers a relatively small curated collection of crypto assets and other investment opportunities, though it has not yet added Solana-based stablecoins.

Bitpanda prepares for IPO with team changes

Bitpanda started 2026 with a new board of directors. The platform, founded by Eric Demuth and Paul Klanschek, switched to the current CEO, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad.

Demuth moved to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss holding company that owns Bitpanda Group.

Bitpanda hinted at its renewed IPO plans just as Kraken announced a Nasdaq listing, pursuing a $250M raise. Bitpanda’s popularity may achieve a higher valuation, though the initial raise remains uncertain. The brokerage made the decision in a hopeful IPO season for Europe, as well as a year with high-profile crypto IPOs.

