Bitop Exchange Launches Enhanced Crypto, Stocks,Commodities, and Binary Solutions

Toronto, Canada, September 6th, 2023, Chainwire

Bitop, the regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled enhancements to its core products to better meet the needs of retail and institutional clients and position itself as a primary hub for crypto, commodities, binary, and stocks trading. The exchange is aiming to attract traders exploring investment options in commodities, stocks, spot, and derivatives via a user-friendly platform.

As traders increasingly demand access to diverse investment products, Bitop has debuted a wide range of solutions that enable its users to enjoy low fees while managing a broad asset portfolio. In May 2021, Bitop became licensed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and registered with the U.S. Money Services Businesses (MSB) a month later. It’s also been registered by the Canada Money Services Businesses (MSB).

Bitop implements a series of robust security measures, including multi-factor authentication, encrypted storage, rigorous auditing/monitoring, and the establishment of an asset guarantee fund. Additionally, Bitop has implemented a real-time monitoring system to assess trading activities and account behavior, promptly identifying and addressing any anomalies.

The platform offers spot trading with a diverse selection of over 340 cryptocurrencies and over 100 derivative pairs with leverage of up to 600x. The derivative instruments include CFDs and binary options. For binary options, Bitop mainly covers BTC and ETH, crude oil, and the Nasdaq 100 index. Binary options allow users to speculate on price changes without the need for margin and leverage.

Bitop’s copy trading function empowers traders of all levels to connect, share knowledge, and thrive in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading. This innovative feature enables users to replicate the actions of successful traders using their own funds. By integrating online trading with social media, users can align their trades with seasoned individuals who boast a proven track record of profitability and activity.

There is a leaderboard that ranks the top traders based on key metrics like 30-day ROR, 30-day win rate, trade days, and cumulative followers. The detailed 30-day activity graphs showcase each trader’s performance, and users can review the trader’s history, including the assets and trading pairs they have engaged with over time. This level of transparency empowers users to make well-informed choices when selecting traders to follow and replicate their trading strategies.

Bitop’s payment options include credit card transactions through reputable providers like VISA and Mastercard, facilitated by Banxa. For spot trading, both maker and taker fees are set at 0.1%. For USDT withdrawals, the minimum amount can be as low as $10 of USDT via TRC20 while on the deposit side, Bitop allows users to start with as little as $15 worth of their desired cryptocurrency, offering great flexibility.

About Bitop

Bitop Exchange is a leading digital financial service platform that provides a secure, comfortable and equitable digital asset investment environment for users. It supports trading og cryptocurrencies, futures, US stocks, and binary options. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Crude oil, gold, Dax, Silver, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, and Netflix are all available on Bitop Exchange. The exchange’s core team comprises experts from the traditional financial securities industry and top internet companies such as Microsoft. Bitop has acquired over 100,000 global users in more than 80 countries and regions since 2018, mainly from North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Learn more: www.bitop.com

Mea Lee

social@bitop.com

