MAHE, Seychelles, 27th January, 2022, Chainwire

Crypto investment platform BitMEX today announced the launch of BitMEX Academy, a multimedia crypto education platform which will offer a new way to learn about crypto for beginner and expert traders alike.

BitMEX Academy will bring together the greatest minds in the industry to share knowledge on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, trading fundamentals, and other topics essential to success in the crypto markets.

In the coming weeks and months, BitMEX Academy will launch:

Distinguished Lectures: inspiring talks from the leading minds in crypto, starting with legendary crypto market maker Justin Chow (formerly of Cumberland DRW)

Interactive Courses: covering everything from blockchain to how to trade derivatives on BitMEX, these courses will set a new standard for crypto education

Guest Speakers: casual conversations with the most notable innovators in the world of crypto in video blogs and our podcast series on YouTube.

The Library: a rich educational database with everything you need to dive into any crypto topic, featuring a way for the community to also contribute to articles or create new ones

Community: a way to connect, support, and level up your knowledge with like-minded individuals starting with the Academy Discord channel

The Academy’s full curriculum will be going live throughout Q1 and Q2, and users will be able to sign up for courses, check out and contribute to articles in the library, and sit in on exclusive distinguished lectures from many of the top names in the industry.

Lawrence Linker, Provost of BitMEX Academy, said: “Crypto adoption has the potential to grow from a few hundred million to over a billion users in the next few years, but we will never get there without establishing ways for people to deepen their knowledge with world-class educational resources. BitMEX is investing in the Academy to help address this, and we are creating an open, welcoming community space dedicated to learning about the future of finance.”

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: “Those of us who are already immersed in crypto often forget that there are many others who are clamoring to learn more, but are unsure of where to turn and intimidated by the sheer amount of information out there. BitMEX Academy will evolve into a central gathering place for people, no matter their level of knowledge, to come together and build practical crypto knowledge.”

Start learning now on the BitMEX Academy website , and join the Academy community on Discord here .

