Bitfinex hackers have transferred another portion of Bitcoins (BTC), which was stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange over the past four years. This is the latest transaction of the hackers after they moved a lesser amount by June end. Meanwhile, this transfer came as Bitcoin was moving towards $11,000.

Bitfinex hackers moved over $27 million in stolen Bitcoins

As Whale Alert tweeted on Monday, Bitfinex hackers moved about 2,550 Bitcoins to an unknown wallet. This occurred between 12:41 PM and 1:49 PM ET. At the time of the transaction, the total amount of Bitcoin moved was equal to $27,349,638. This marks yet, another big move of the stolen Bitcoin for this year.

Following the tweets from Whale Alert, the 2,550 Bitcoins were moved in a total of nine transactions. Most of these transactions carried a three-digit Bitcoin, with the highest being 476.32 BTC, which amounted to $5,147,316 at that time. Only two transactions had a two-digit Bitcoin, with the least being 86.266727 BTC at $897,606.

The last time Bitfinex hackers moved the stolen cryptos was on June 24. In 20 different transactions, Bitfinex hackers moved a less amount of $5 million.

Bitfinex hack

The cryptocurrency exchange, Bitfinex, was reportedly hacked sometime in August 2016, and the attackers made away with a total of 120,000 BTC. At that time, the Bitcoins stolen from the exchange would amount to about $72 million based on the value of Bitcoin then. However, these same Bitcoins will be worth up to $1 billion at present.

Bitfinex had created an exchange-backed token to pay back its customers for the stolen Bitcoins. Regardless of the hacking incident, the cryptocurrency exchange is operating, and it is still a go-to exchange for many digital currency traders and investors.