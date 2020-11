Bitcoin whales are buying hefty amounts of BTC before the US election.

Bitcoin whales are buying hefty amounts of Bitcoin where 35,141 BTC have been bought and transferred to unknown wallets from Coinbase and Binance whereas, 28,896 BTC have been transferred from unknown wallets to the same exchanges. The series of transactions started about 13 hours from the time of writing and the last transaction was made about 30 minutes ago. The king of cryptocurrency also observed heavy Bitcoin whales movement on Sunday following a dip in the price from the $13700 range to the $13200 range.

List of Bitcoin whales’ transactions before US election

Whale Alert service has reported 21 transactions from exchange to unknown wallets and 17 transactions carrying BTC from wallets to exchanges.

1,084 #BTC (14,590,258 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to unknown wallet 2,019 #BTC (27,419,227 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 823 #BTC (11,211,079 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,975 #BTC (26,845,243 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,989 #BTC (27,074,917 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,952 #BTC (26,565,217 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,100 #BTC (14,972,239 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,987 #BTC (26,945,851 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,902 #BTC (25,868,641 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,967 #BTC (26,735,531 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,888 #BTC (25,443,080 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,900 #BTC (25,686,130 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,833 #BTC (24,751,410 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,801 #BTC (24,616,919 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,760 #BTC (23,709,282 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,591 #BTC (21,237,142 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,690 #BTC (22,565,959 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,762 #BTC (23,649,721 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 740 #BTC (9,994,196 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to unknown wallet 1,675 #BTC (22,624,494 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet 1,703 #BTC (22,998,045 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet

List of Bitcoin transactions from unknown wallet to exchanges