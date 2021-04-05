TL:DR Breakdown:

Michael Saylor would be taking the side of Bitcoin while Frank Giustra will be taking the side of Gold in the Bitcoin vs Gold debate.

Bitcoin appears to be the favorite as it records in 2021 its highest first quarterly performance in about eight years.

Chief Executive Officer MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, who has been an advocate for the adoption of Bitcoin, is set to Lock Horns with Frank Giustra in a debate of Bitcoin vs Gold. Saylor became a Bitcoin lover in 2020, and since then, he has “been a good ambassador” of Bitcoin by purchasing the crypto assets and also encouraging many fintech dealing companies to possess the BTC. In contrast, Frank Giustra is a Gold lover of Canadian descent.

As evident from their interest, Michael Saylor would be taking the side of Bitcoin while Frank Giustra will be taking the side of Gold in the Bitcoin vs Gold debate. Frank, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Fiore group, earned a large amount of Fortune from Gold, having invested a lot of time learning about it. Frank, through his calling out of Saylor to a Bitcoin vs Gold debate on Twitter, created a significant buzz. Saylor accepted the challenge.

This Bitcoin vs Gold debate has led to excitement in the crypto society, as the fans of Bitcoin express optimism in Saylor’s abundant points in his arsenal to seal the victory for Bitcoin. Taking a compound yearly growth pattern chart that shows Bitcoin outclassing major stocks like Amazon and Gold as a weapon, Saylor appears ready for the challenge.

Bitcoin vs Gold: Statistics role

Based on present statistics of the market, Saylor’s choice to go against Gold concerning performance will seal the victory for Bitcoin. Last week’s data by JPMorgan shows that Bitcoin is leading Gold on cumulative inflows points to the choice of Bitcoin ahead of Gold by investors.

Also, concerning annual returns, Bitcoin appears to be the favorite as it records in 2021 its highest first quarterly performance in about eight years. On the other hand, Gold is presently the asset with the worst performance, according to Goldman Sachs.

To wade away popular opinion, Frank revealed that he isn’t against the asset Bitcoin but that the Bitcoin vs Gold debate is beneficial for investors as the debate has gotten heated over the years.