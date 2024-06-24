Bitcoin about to tumble below $60K as Mt. Gox FUD spreads

Bitcoin is teetering on the brink of a massive drop below $60,000 as fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) surrounding the Mt. Gox trustee’s announcement spreads like wildfire. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the crypto community, causing Bitcoin to plummet to lows of $60.5K.

By early July, the trustee has confirmed the distribution of over 140,000 BTC, valued at $9 billion. This move has been long-anticipated, as the deadline has been extended multiple times over the years. Now, the market is bracing for the impact of this massive BTC influx, especially since it comes right after Germany offloaded about $3 billion in Bitcoin just a few days ago.

The announcement’s timing couldn’t be worse for Bitcoin, which has been struggling to maintain its value amidst various market pressures. The distribution will flood the market with an insane amount of BTC, likely driving prices down further.

According to QCP, this development has led to widespread panic among traders and investors, many of whom are scrambling to reassess their positions.

Options market’s reaction

The options market has shown a surprising lack of activity in response to the impending distribution. This unusual calm suggests that traders do not expect significant volatility in the short term. Despite the looming selling pressure, there is little indication of panic or a rush to hedge positions.

This lack of movement in the options market could imply that traders are either confident in Bitcoin’s ability to withstand the distribution or they are simply waiting for more concrete signals before making their moves.

In light of the current market conditions, one trade idea from QCP stands out: deploying an accumulator strategy. With Bitcoin’s spot price stabilizing around the critical $60,000 support level and little activity expected in the options market for July, accumulating BTC at a discount seems like a viable strategy.

By purchasing Bitcoin spot at a 12% discount (around $54,000) every week as long as the spot price remains under $69,000, traders can potentially capitalize on the current market dynamics.

This accumulator strategy will mature on November 8, with a strike price of $54,000 and an upper barrier of $69,000.

The observation frequency is weekly, based on a spot reference of $61,400 BTC/USD. QCP says this approach allows traders to build a huge position in Bitcoin at a reduced cost, potentially yielding massive returns if the market stabilizes or rebounds.

What analysts are saying

Renowned analyst Scott Melker highlighted that Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is finally touching oversold levels for the first time since August 2023. Interestingly, the RSI did not reach oversold levels even when Bitcoin recently hit $56,000.

This technical indicator suggests that Bitcoin may be nearing a bottom, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for savvy investors.

Rekt Capital, another analyst, noted that Bitcoin has arrived at the lower range levels, indicating that it might be time for the price action to form a cluster.

This clustering could serve as a consolidation phase, providing a foundation for potential upward movement in the future. However, this remains speculative, and the market’s reaction to the Mt. Gox distribution will be key in determining Bitcoin’s short-term trajectory.

