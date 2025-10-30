Bitcoin to hit $130,000 by year-end, CIS crypto broker Cifra Markets predicts

The price of Bitcoin is going to surpass $130,000 by the end of 2025, according to an estimate by a regulated cryptocurrency broker in Russia and the region.

The country’s crypto market is among the world’s top three, says the head of Cifra Markets, who believes cryptocurrencies are becoming part of Russian finance.

Bitcoin market uptrend to begin in November, broker says

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap, which saw some major downturns lately, will soon return to growth and is likely to reach new all-time highs this year according to Alexey Korolenko, executive director of Cifra Markets, a licensed provider of crypto brokering services for investors in Russia and other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

In an interview with the TASS news agency, Korolenko argued that cryptocurrencies are no longer considered fringe assets in these countries, as regulation brings trust and recognition to the market.

He also commented on the Bitcoin volatility, connecting it to statements coming out of Washington and other developments in the United States.

Among them, U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats to China led to a historical wave of liquidations earlier in October. These fueled pessimism among traders in a series of “black swan” events, the expert explained, elaborating:

“The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, still reacting to Trump’s statements and the introduction of new tariffs, up to 500%, against some countries.”

Korolenko also highlighted the observed “strong correlation” between one of the planet’s major stock indices, the S&P 500, and the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Cryptocurrency rates rise as investors exit “safe-haven” assets like gold and are willing to invest in more liquid instruments, with higher levels of risk and volatility, the broker remarked and shared his company’s forecast for the coming weeks:

“By the end of the year, our analysts expect Bitcoin to exceed $130,000. The uptrend will begin in the second half of November.”

Cifra Markets is the first regulated crypto broker in CIS, the regional organization created after the dissolution of the USSR, which currently facilitates economic cooperation between over half of the former Soviet republics.

The brokerage is registered in Belarus as a resident of the High-Tech Park (HTP) in Minsk. The hub provides a special legal regime and benefits for businesses in the IT space, including platforms operating with digital assets, since the Belarusian government regulated these activities in 2018.

Cifra’s services are mainly targeting investors in the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, where crypto rules are at different stages of development. Belarus is the region’s leader in that respect, while Russia has only recently announced it’s going to comprehensively regulate its market next year.

Russian crypto investor activity said to double in 2026

Alexey Korolenko pointed out that Belarus is a friendly nation to Russia, and its infrastructure is “ensuring protection and security for Russian investors.”

Russia has been on the receiving end of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which have restricted access to global finances and markets for its citizens and companies.

It plans to regulate crypto investments next year, and Cifra Markets expects Russian investor activity to double by the end of 2026, as more products appear on the market, such as tokenized shares that can be traded with stablecoins like Tether (USDT).

Korolenko praised the importance of “high-quality regulation,” which increases trust in the crypto market and its recognition, elaborating:

“Such steps signal to all participants – from banks to private investors – that cryptocurrencies are becoming a fully-fledged part of the Russian financial world. They are no longer something semi-marginal, but clear and accepted tool, recognized not only by investors but also by regulators.”

In terms of engagement with crypto instruments, Russia is one of the world’s leaders, the broker noted, emphasizing: “Various indicators clearly show that the Russian market consistently ranks among the top three global cryptocurrency markets.”

The CEO of Cifra is convinced that Russians’ involvement in the trading of crypto assets like Bitcoin will continue to grow for two main reasons – cryptocurrencies allow them to hedge geopolitical risks and provide them with access to a range of investment instruments beyond the reach of restrictions imposed by other nations.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program