Bitcoin price observed a bounce towards the $9280 mark on the 1st of July. Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency will soon move across the $9350 mark.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis (1st July)

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

Bitcoin traded at $9240.58 US Dollars at the time of writing.

What to expect from Bitcoin price?

Rocket Bomb, the TradingView analyst, believes that the BTCUSD pair will rally towards the $9450 mark after a short-lived move towards the $9100 level.

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

As per the idea above, Bitcoin can be seen in the accumulation zone from the 11th of June until the 21st of June. The cryptocurrency rose towards the $9700 level after the accumulation and it fell to another accumulation zone after the 24th of June.

The cryptocurrency can be observed accumulating between the 24th of June until the 1st of July. The analyst drew a descending resistance that is expected to be met by the trading pair at the $9450 mark after this accumulation is completed.

The analyst also advised people, who are not aware of the BTC price’s direction, against trading at the moment.

The ascending triangle pattern

Atlas Traders is another TradingView analyst who has highlighted an ascending triangle pattern on the BTCUSD pair’s 3H charts.

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst was of the opinion that the BTCUSD pair will break past the upper boundary of the ascending triangle pattern. The nearest support for the trading pair was shown at the $9084 mark.

As per the idea, the BTC price should move towards the $9350 mark if it breaks above the ascending triangle. Currently, the idea seems to be in play as the cryptocurrency broke above the trading pattern’s upper boundary and reached the $9250 mark on the 1st of July.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.