Bitcoin

Bitcoin price could face further downside pressure unless whales demand returns

  • Bitcoin futures are cooling as whale participation declines and retail traders take the lead.
  • Smaller average order sizes show retail-driven trades are shaping market direction.
  • Selling pressure in futures contracts points to growing bearish sentiment.

Bitcoin’s futures market has entered a cooling phase, raising questions over whether retail traders can sustain price momentum without the influence of institutional whales. 

Data from blockchain intelligence platform CryptoQuant show that the market is now being driven increasingly by smaller players, while selling pressure in futures contracts could send the value of Bitcoin downwards.

Bitcoin whales retreat, retail steps in

Analysis from CryptoQuant highlights a decline in whale participation within the futures market. The average order size, which is calculated as total trading volume divided by the number of trades, continues to fall.

Bitcoin price could face further downside pressure unless whales demand returns
Bitcoin Futures Average Order Size. Source: Cryptoquant

Larger average order sizes are a sign that there’s increased whale investor participation in the trades. The current data indicate that smaller transactions, more characteristic of retail investors, are now setting the tone for market direction.

The Futures Volume Bubble Map corroborates this trend, showing reduced whale-led trading activity and a cooling phase marked by lower overall volumes.

Bitcoin price could face further downside pressure unless whales demand returns
Bitcoin Futures Volume Bubble Map. Source: Cryptoquant

Retail traders now dominate the futures market, while whales appear to be on the sidelines.

This transition carries implications for market stability. Institutional players are known to provide more liquidity and longer-term positioning, whereas retail-led flows can amplify short-term volatility.

Without whales anchoring the futures market, BTC’s price action risks becoming more erratic. Earlier reports confirm that even Strategy’s BTC purchases have reduced in size.

Bearish sentiment builds

According to CryptoQuant’s 90-day Taker Cumulative Volume Delta, selling activity has surpassed buying, with sellers piling pressure on market direction. This trend suggests that traders in the futures market may be preparing in anticipation of a decline in Bitcoin’s price.

Bitcoin price could face further downside pressure unless whales demand returns
Bitcoin Futures Taker Cumulative Volume Delta. Source: Cryptoquant

Other analysis reinforces this view, pointing out that since August, Bitcoin has struggled to hold above the $115,000–$120,000 range, with critical liquidity zones at $110,000 and $113,000. Renewed selling pressure at these levels could open the way for further weakness.

About a week ago, analysts at VT Markets noted that Bitcoin futures have repeatedly failed to breach resistance levels at around $111,000 to $111,400. However, at the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced a bit above $112,000.

Institutional demand has been a key driver of the rally this year, with ETFs attracting billions in inflows, pushing Bitcoin to record highs. Cryptopolitan reported that institutional flows accounted for much of the momentum in the summer surge, with interest in regulated futures reaching record levels.

However, with the recent data, that stabilizing force appears to have waned.

Is BTC range-bound or should the market expect worse?

The near-term outlook for Bitcoin hinges on whether whales increase their participation in futures trading. Without renewed increase in demand from institutional players, the leading cryptocurrency risks remaining trapped without any significant gains, or worse, drifting lower under the weight of retail-driven selling.

However, there’s still room for surprises as analysts have noted that despite persistent selling, Bitcoin has shown resilience, with evidence of strong absorption of sell pressure on derivatives exchanges such as Binance.

That could be evidence that institutional buyers are quietly accumulating BTC, ahead of a clearer macro indicator or major industry catalyst.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

