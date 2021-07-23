TL;DR Breakdown

Amazon may be hinting at receiving Bitcoin payment with application for digital currency product team

Spokesperson refused to speak if the firm will receive Bitcoin payment soon

Towards boosting its chance of making Bitcoin payment a reality, multinational e-commerce firm, Amazon has begun consultation to hire a digital currency and Blockchain, product team.

Amazon has rolled out an application to hire a team that would be responsible for facilitating billions of online customer payments through the sites and services of the firm.

“The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap, requirements in the application by Amazon read.

Amazon still unclear about Bitcoin payment

While reacting to the application, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the job posting and hinted that the firm aims to accept cryptocurrency from its customers eventually. He notes that the firm is inspired by innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space, and Amazon keeps exploring what it would look like with them.

“We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.”

However, with the application rolled out by Amazon and comments pf the firm’s spokesperson, it remains unclear if Amazon’s implementation of Bitcoin payment solutions will involve the use of the Lightning Network or how Amazon will integrate Bitcoin into its user experience.

Back in 2017, Amazon Pay’s Vice President Patrick Gauthier explained that the company had no plans to accept Bitcoin because there wasn’t enough demand for it and had only purchased Bitcoin-related domains to protect its brand.

Users persuade Amazon to accept Doge payment

Back in April, Cryptopolitan reported users persuaded Amazon to accept payment for goods and services in Dogecoin.

Amazon users numbering over 140 thousand signed a petition supporting the idea of Amazon receiving Dogecoin payment. The Dogecoin use appeal started four years back. However, it has gathered momentum in 2021 when over 100 thousand people signed the petition within the timeframe.