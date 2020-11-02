TRON blockchain is seeing a significant increase in Bitcoin demand.

Currently, there is 9,000 Bitcoin (TRC-20) on the blockchain.

The largest crypto by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), sees strong demand for its blockchain, especially with the current increases in price. Its demand in other blockchain is also remarkable. Several tokenization platforms evolved in recent months, enabling Ethereum compatible Bitcoins for decentralized finance (DeFi). Likewise, the DeFi market on TRON blockchain sees a relatively huge demand for the ERC-20 Bitcoin token.

Spike in Bitcoin on the TRON blockchain

As of November 1, the Bitcoins on TRON blockchain significantly increased from a total number of 2,000 to 5,000 as the founder and CEO, Justin Sun, tweeted while celebrating the Bitcoin whitepaper day. Meanwhile, data from TRONSCAN, the blockchain explorer, shows that the total number of Bitcoin on the network has surged to 9,000. It entails the addition of 4,000 Bitcoins on the blockchain within the space of 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin on Tron

The massive growth somewhat suggests an increased demand for Bitcoin on the TRON blockchain and its decentralized finance market. As per TRONSCAN, the 9,000 Bitcoins on the TRON blockchain are all in circulation presently and that is held by 2,179 addresses. This follows the recent announcement of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on the TRON blockchain. The TRON team has been working to enable its community to enjoy services offered in its rival blockchain, Ethereum.

Following the increased demand for Bitcoin in Ethereum via the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) token, Justin found it worthy to equally debut a TRON-compatible WBTC on the community. As Cryptopolitan reported, TRON entered a partnership with BitGo on September 26 to launch the TRC-20 version of Wrapped Bitcoin. Many people speculated that the move was aimed at boosting participation in the blockchain’s DeFi ecosystem, as was seen on Ethereum.