Largest multi-brand store in Brazil now accepts cryptocurrency

According to the recent Twitter post, Tony Veiculos, one of the three largest car stores throughout Brazil now accepts Bitcoin.

As the king of cryptocurrency continues to proceed into the future as the 6th largest currency in the world, now even 40-year established businesses such as Tony Veiculos accept BTC payments. This acceptance of crypto-payment further develops the future of Bitcoin as the worlds up-and-coming main currency.

Pleased to announce.

TonyVeiculos https://t.co/hpwrPm5pCL



40 Years of tradition

The largest multi-brand store in 🇧🇷

It is among the 3 largest Car stores in Brazil



You can now buy any car from your stock with #Bitcoin #BSV pic.twitter.com/SvmtKIDZ9y — PayPow (@_PayPow) September 29, 2020

Cryptocurrency acceptance is only increasing

Over 150 companies including tech giant Microsoft, Wikipedia encyclopedia, Etsy, and even BMW now accept BTC payments. As the future of cryptocurrency is becoming more of a reality each day, the value of all the main crypto’s secure their place into the years ahead.

Even the EU now are in discussions for the future of cryptocurrencies and how they will play a part in our lives in the near future. By 2024, the EU intends to convert the main method of payments into cashless alternatives – like cryptos – in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the world continues in this direction, we may see Bitcoin reach towards the top 5 global currencies by 2025.

Bitcoin continues to adapt and evolve

As Bitcoin confirms its place in the currency exchanges of the future, adaptation has been the key aspect for its survivability and incorporation into mainstream finance. As this cryptocurrency develops branches into all aspects of finance – as displayed by the new tokenized Bitcoin – this cryptocurrency is steadily accepted by more businesses and companies each month.

Where the cryptocurrency market will go is yet unknown, but the evidence indicates that a bright future ahead may be crypto.