Bitcoin mining stocks drop by 7.68% after rallying to $94 billion.

2 mins read
838011
1. Miners sell Bitcoin
2. The crypto market fails to recover
Bitcoin mining stocks have dropped sharply by 7.68% after rallying to a total market cap of $94 billion two days ago.

Mining stocks have shown resilience in the past year, jumping from a market cap of $28 billion to $94 billion. That’s an increase of around 235% in only 12 months.

Investors have shown massive interest in mining companies. Last week, IREN Limited signed multi-year cloud services contracts for deploying Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs. MARA Holdings has agreed to acquire a stake of 64% in Exaion, the company that specializes in operating high-performance computing (HPC) data centers.

Despite the positive sentiment, mining stocks have dropped sharply after a Bitcoin slide to under $108,000.

Miners sell Bitcoin

Bitcoin miners have been showing signs of selling pressure. Based on a report by Cryptopolitan, around 51,000 BTC, worth around $5.6 billion, were moved from miner wallets to exchanges starting October 9.

Two days ago, Bitcoin mining stocks reached double their value to $94 billion but dropped to $86.91 billion, based on data from Bitcoin Mining Stock. IREN Limited leads in the Bitcoin mining stock market with a market cap of $16.76 billion. The stock dropped by 9% and currently trades at $61.83.

The second spot is reserved for Applied Digital Corporation, with a market cap of $10.25 billion. The company stock, APLD, witnessed a slight reduction of around 3% to trade at $36.64. MARA Holdings is in the third position with a market cap of $7.51 billion. Its stock, MARA, has dropped significantly by 11.25% and currently trades at $20.27.

Marketcap Heatmap. Source: BitcoinMiningStock.

The crypto market fails to recover

Earlier in the week, the crypto market tried to recover from last Friday’s market crash, which caused the liquidation of over $19 billion. 

On October 10, Bitcoin was trading at $121,741. Traders were expecting a new all-time high, but the following day, the market crashed, and Bitcoin dropped to as low as $104,000 on some exchanges.

The crypto market tried to recover during the week. Bitcoin reached a top of around $115,000, while Ethereum hovered around $4,200. However, the momentum failed. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $107,938, while ETH dropped to $3,870, based on real-time data from CoinGecko.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $3.76 trillion, a negative 2.18% change in the last 24 hours. The Fear and Greed Index is showing a market sentiment of “Fear” at a rate of 28.

Last week, Trump’s threats to impose an additional 100% tariff rate on China hurt crypto, stocks, and many commodities.

Bitcoin is still lagging behind global liquidity, while gold has reached a new all-time high of $30 trillion market cap.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

