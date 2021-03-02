TL;DR Breakdown:

Bitcoin mining firm orders 48,000 new machines to increase hashrate.

Over 10 firms in North America place pre-order worth $500 million for new machines.

Popular Bitcoin mining firm, Bitfarms has attempted to increase its hashrate by ordering 48,000 new machines, according to reports.

The company, based in Toronto, announced on Tuesday of its plans to increase its hashrate. The new project will significantly boost the hashrate from one exahash per second 1EH/s to five exahash per second 5EH/s. However, the plans to order these new machines will take place in 2022. Reports claim that the ordering process will take place in different batches — the first batch of orders will take place in January, and the subsequent sets will run up until December 2022.

What more, if all the machines arrive successfully and fully operational, the company’s hashrate will increase to 3EH/s come December 2021. By December 2022, it will hit 8EH/s, as per analysis from the stock-exchange company.

New machines will increase the Bitcoin mining process

Presently, Bitfarms’ mining hashrate is at 1EH/s. This frequency produces about 5.7 Bitcoins in a day, even as there are recent Bitcoin mining difficulties.

According to the company’s CEO, Emiliano Grodzki, he was optimistic about the future of Bitcoin mining in Bitfarm come 2022. He said that “the purchase and increase in machinery will be a cornerstone to the company’s growth in 2022.”

The CEO revealed that it might be challenging to get miners because there is a shortage of wafers which is an essential component of mining rigs. These wafers are used in creating chips which makes the mining rigs work correctly. However, Grodzki is convinced that the company will increase efficiency by conducting Bitcoin mining processes in their facilities with the new plan to get new machines.

Bitcoin mining firms utilizing new strategy

Most Bitcoin mining firms, especially in North America, have been buying new machines to increase hashrate. Reports from The Block last month state that many firms in the region have placed pre-orders worth over $500 million for new machines.