Bitcoin market capitalization has grown past $310 billion.

Briefly, the cryptocurrency touched $17,000, making another yearly high of $17,033.

Some crypto investors were probably shaken off from Bitcoin (BTC) a few days ago when the leading cryptocurrency dropped below the $16,000 price level. On Monday, Bitcoin returned to that range, briefly touching the $17,000 price level some minutes again. Still on the bullish trend, Bitcoin market capitalization has surpassed $314 billion, according to the data from Coinmarketcap. We are left with a little more $3,000+ push to seeing another all-time high in Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin market cap crosses $310 billion

On November 16, the COO of River Financial, Andrew Benson, complained about how the Bitcoin market cap was nearing another all-time high of $310 billion, yet not covered by any media outlets in the United States.

#Bitcoin's market cap is 4% away from setting a new All-Time High and not a single major newspaper in the U.S. has Bitcoin mentioned on their front page.



Wait until they find out that there will only ever be at most 21,000,000 Bitcoin. — Andrew Benson (@AndrewBenson) November 16, 2020

At the time of writing, Bitcoin market capitalization sits at $315,206,218,611 per Coinmarketcap. The cryptocurrency is pushing back to the $17,000 level, with a current price of $16,996. About 18.54 million Bitcoins are currently in the circulation of the 21 million maximum supply.

Bitcoin headed for $17,000

Bitcoin briefly torched another yearly high of $17,033 today. The future price of the cryptocurrency remains a subject for speculation. Yet, one can predict that Bitcoin can do more following the current price strength. However, it doesn’t also stop the cryptocurrency from dropping at this point. Just for the record, you are currently up by 9,000% if you purchased the cryptocurrency at the year of launch.