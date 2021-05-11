TL;DR Breakdown

• The Chiefs team eliminated Culkin and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

• Russell Okung, Carolina Panthers player, received his salary in Bitcoin.

NFL player Sean Culkin was in the news in April for his remarks about the Kansas City Chiefs. This player wanted the team to convert his $920000 salary from his one-year contract into Bitcoin.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t agree, so they decided not to pay him at all. The team declined to make the transaction and removed fifth-year Culkin from Missouri. This news went viral last Monday after he signed a future reserve contract for the offseason.

Sean Culkin and his intention with Bitcoin

Culkin expressed that considering his career, the demand he generates, and his popularity, it is logical to pay him in Bitcoin. Culkin’s idea is that this digital currency will protect the value and earn money for holding it. Newsweek took Sean Culkin’s statements in April.

The star player also clarifies that he demands payment in cryptocurrencies because he wants to profit. He intends to join the crypto market in full swing and thus make a “master move.”

Many NFL players bet on Bitcoin

Culkin hasn’t been the only NFL player to have a significant attraction to Bitcoin. Russell Okung, an offensive lineman, received more than half of his salary in Bitcoin, which would bring him $13 million. This Carolina Panthers player got his way and broke into the crypto market.

But Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of Jacksonville Jaguars, will invest his entire signing bonus in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Culkin, a former Chiefs tight end, wasn’t as lucky as his teammates but somehow got into the business.

Culkin spent the entire 2020 season playing for the Baltimore Ravens on practice but then appeared in a game. The star player has only two receptions in his entire career. According to Spotrac, the 27-year-old has made $2 million in his career.

A new development occurred on Monday when the Chiefs removed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu from their selection. This player was part of the practice squad and was a member of the XFL St. Louis Renegades team.

Many players have been lucky, and the NFL team has approved their payment in Bitcoin while others have not. With time these transactions will be more frequent due to their level of profit and how easy the transactions are.

Rising NFL players should choose this payment method to avoid losing their money’s worth. With a small investment in Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies, the player could join the crypto market on the rise. These could then be passive investments that can help the players have a better economic future.