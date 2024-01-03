Bitcoin (BTC) $46868.6 -0.19%
Americans’ crypto ownership rises by 10%, driven by anticipation of Bitcoin ETF approval: Report

2 mins read
TL;DR

  • A recent report shows a 10% increase in cryptocurrency ownership among Americans, with a significant interest spike due to the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF.
  • SEC’s upcoming decision on Bitcoin ETFs sparks market optimism.
  • Regulatory views on crypto diverge, with a Bitcoin ETF seen as a secure investment bridge.

A recent report by cybersecurity research team Security.org highlights a significant uptick in cryptocurrency adoption among Americans. The poll, involving 1,500 participants, reveals that 40% now own cryptocurrency, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Notably, the anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) approval is driving this surge. Among those not currently invested, 15% plan to purchase cryptocurrency this year, with 21% indicating they are more likely to invest if the Bitcoin ETF is approved.

This growing interest is not just confined to current crypto owners, as 63% express intentions to increase their holdings, favoring Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and Cardano. The demographic of crypto owners is evolving, with increased female participation, possibly influenced by prominent women in the blockchain industry.

Impact of Bitcoin ETF on market and regulatory perspectives

The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a pivotal factor in this changing landscape. With 13 active spot Bitcoin ETF applications under review, the market is watching closely, especially with giants like BlackRock and Fidelity among the contenders. The earliest decision, expected by January 15, has already contributed to a rising trend in Bitcoin prices over the past two months.

The general public, including those currently not invested in cryptocurrencies, views the approval of a Bitcoin ETF as a positive development for the blockchain industry. 46% of respondents believe that Bitcoin ETF approvals in 2024 will bolster the industry. This optimism is shared by 56% of current crypto owners, who anticipate a rise in market prices.

Interestingly, a notable divide exists in regulatory perspectives between crypto owners and non-owners. While 63% of non-owners advocate for more government oversight of cryptocurrencies, only 36% of current owners share this view. The introduction of a regulated Bitcoin ETF could bridge this gap, offering a more secure investment option for skeptics.

Anticipating the future of cryptocurrency investments

The anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF represents a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency with traditional financial markets. As the deadline for the SEC’s decision approaches, the industry is poised for potential shifts in investment patterns and regulatory frameworks. With increasing public awareness and interest, the future of cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, appears increasingly intertwined with mainstream financial mechanisms.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

