The latest Bitcoin crime report on Tuesday has informed a 54-year-old Sydney man Warren Shane Collins, who reportedly stabbed his brother nine times after assuming he stole his cryptocurrency. However, Warren is reported to be mentally ill, but that didn’t stop the court from sentencing him to a maximum of seven years imprisonment.

As The Canberra Times reported today, Warren admitted to the crime of intending to cause serious bodily harm and has been sentenced today by Judge Chris Craigie at the NSW District Court. Judge Craigie was convinced that the Sydney man was floridly unstable mentally when he committed the act. In addition to imprisonment, Warren will be on parole for about three and a half years.

A mentally unstable Sydney man commits Bitcoin crime

The Bitcoin crime all started when Ben Collins, decided to visit his adopted brother, Warren, in the past two years. According to the report, Collins had downloaded YouTube videos on Warren’s phone, which got him suspecting that Collins was attempting to steal his cryptocurrencies from his cellphone, particularly Bitcoin (BTC). For one week, the brothers argued about the phone issue, which caused Warren to book the next available flight for his brother to go back.

Earlier the next day, the mentally-ill Warren stabbed his brother multiple times while he was still sleeping. When Collins asked Warren why he stabbed him, the man replied, “I’m stabbing you, I’m going to kill you… because you stole all my Bitcoin.” However, Collins replied that he (Warren) was killing him for nothing, meaning he may not have stolen any Bitcoin.

While Collins managed to call the emergency service, Warren also stabbed himself and drank hydrochloric acid before he collapsed. Although none of them died, the Bitcoin crime report noted that the brothers seriously faced life-threatening injuries that needed several surgeries.