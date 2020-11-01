Facebook censors all Bitcoin related hashtags

Classified such ads as being harmful to its users’ interest.

Facebook has begun to censor posts with the Bitcoin hashtag again. Facebook posts -videos, photographs, and even messages- containing the Bitcoin hashtag in its description are being blocked from getting to a wider audience.

Users all over the globe noticed that whenever they use the Bitcoin hashtag, the social media giant gives a prompt that explains that “such posts are being temporarily hidden.” The prompt would further explain that this is being done to keep the Facebook community safe.

However, hashtags about other crypto assets, drugs and weapons face no form of censorship. Facebook is renowned for having a not so friendly posture towards Bitcoin.

Users of the social media site went on Twitter to denounce the censorship being meted on BTC. Twitter and its owner, Jack Dorsey, have had favorable disposition towards the popular crypto asset.

Jack has, at different times, also spoken about the important role the coin would play in the future of finance. One of his companies, Square, currently holds 1% of its total asset in BTC.

Facebook’s Policy on Bitcoin

Facebook in 2018 announced its intention to change its policy on cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO).

Facebook through a blog post made it known that it found crypto assets like Bitcoin to be harmful to the interest of its users. And as such, blog posts that advertises cryptocurrencies and the likes would be banned.

However, this generated an enormous amount of backlash on Facebook which forced their hands into lifting the censorship.

During this period, Facebook also went on to announce that it was working on its own cryptocurrency project —Libra.

Presently, Facebook has gone ahead to begin censoring hashtags that include Bitcoin. Other crypto assets like Ethereum, Cardano, One Coin, Auricoin and Hex are facing no form of censorship.

Facebook is yet to release a statement on why it has chosen to censor hashtags related to BTC.