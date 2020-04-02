The Bitcoin Cash price line rose across the $226.00 mark on the price chart for the 1st of April, after trading near the $218.00 level for most of the day. The coin traded between the $212.00 and $228.00 marks for the day.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (1st April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The Bitcoin Cash / US Dollar trading pair was placed at the $220 mark at the beginning of the day, after which it traded between the 216.00 and $218.00 levels until after midday on the 1st of April. The coin saw a rise across the $222.00 mark for a brief moment, after which it came back to the $218.00 level. The price line was seen falling towards the $214.00 mark after 16:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency saw bulls closer to the end of the day which allowed the price line to rise across the $224 mark. The coin traded at $226.40 US Dollars at the time of closing for the first day of the month.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

Both of the moving averages drew relatively straight lines on the featured chart. This means that the coin did not show many changes in the price till after 16:00 GMT. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed above the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $224.274580. While the 50MA closed at $222.941800.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across the level 70.00 during its bullish run near the end of the day. The RSI was observed at a high of 85.10, which shows that the coin was oversold at that instance. At the time of closure, the RSI stood at 67.98.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.