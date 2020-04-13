The BCH price line experienced a bullish momentum on the 12th of April, the coin’s price saw an incline towards the $246.00 mark. The cryptocurrency fell back towards $232 before the day came to an end.
1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (12th April)
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView
The price line stood at the $234 mark at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $227.676302 in the first quarter of the day, after which the cryptocurrency started to see an uptrend which led the price towards $246. The coin crept past the $244 mark by 17:00 GMT and saw a day’s high of $245.789532 US Dollars. Afterwards, the cryptocurrency turned extremely bearish and fell towards the $232 mark again. At the time of closure, the coin had reached the $232.630 mark.
Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $237.079831 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved above the 20EMA after 21:30 GMT and closed at $240.306200.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish after 17:00 GMT, and the indicator fell to a low of 20.78, after which it closed at 25.03. This means that the coin was oversold.
Featured Image by Bruno /Germany.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply