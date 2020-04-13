The BCH price line experienced a bullish momentum on the 12th of April, the coin’s price saw an incline towards the $246.00 mark. The cryptocurrency fell back towards $232 before the day came to an end.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (12th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The price line stood at the $234 mark at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $227.676302 in the first quarter of the day, after which the cryptocurrency started to see an uptrend which led the price towards $246. The coin crept past the $244 mark by 17:00 GMT and saw a day’s high of $245.789532 US Dollars. Afterwards, the cryptocurrency turned extremely bearish and fell towards the $232 mark again. At the time of closure, the coin had reached the $232.630 mark.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $237.079831 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved above the 20EMA after 21:30 GMT and closed at $240.306200.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish after 17:00 GMT, and the indicator fell to a low of 20.78, after which it closed at 25.03. This means that the coin was oversold.

Featured Image by Bruno /Germany.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.