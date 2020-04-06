The Bitcoin Cash price line fell below the $234.00 level on the price chart for the 5th of April. The cryptocurrency turned bearish while it traded between the $226.00 and the $242.00 marks for the day’s trade.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (5th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency began the day at the $238.00 mark, while it’s price line gradually moved downwards on the day’s chart. The Bitcoin Cash / US Dollar trading pair concluded the bearish momentum after it reached a day’s low of $226.967306 US Dollars at 17:30 GMT. The coin was able to see a price recovery across the $232 mark before the day came to an end. At the time of closing, the cryptocurrency traded at $233.6700 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $231.572966 mark while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $231.572966.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached for a day’s low of 24.15 when the cryptocurrency stooped to the day’s low. Such a low value of the RSI shows that the coin was oversold at that instance. The RSI closed at 66.52.

