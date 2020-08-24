The Bitcoin Cash price line rose above $286 on the 23rd of August. The cryptocurrency traded between the $278 and $288 levels over the day.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 23rd of August, the cryptocurrency traded at $287.29. The price line oscillated between the $278 and $288 levels over the day’s trade. Bitcoin Cash closed the day at the $284.03 mark, while at the time of writing, it rose to the $292 level.

Bitcoin Cash technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators for the BCHUSD pair rose across the $286 mark on the 23rd of August. At the time of writing, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) was observed at the $290.91 mark on the 24-Hour time frame, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) stood at $289.73.

On the 23rd of August, both of the moving averages, the 20EMA, and the 50MA closed at the $285.03 mark. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at 59.45 at the time of writing. The RSI indicator moved to a day’s high of 79.16 on the 23rd of August. This means that the cryptocurrency was overbought at the time.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.