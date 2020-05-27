Bitcoin Cash price kept varying above the $227 level on the 27th of May. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $227.21 — $234.67, while it rose across the $230 mark before closing the 24-hour chart. The 24h BCH volume was recorded at $3,090,286,877 US Dollars at the time of writing.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (27th May)

Bitcoin Cash price chart by TradingView

After beginning the day’s trade near the $231 level, the BCHUSD trajectory stood below the $230 mark throughout the trade for the 26th of May.

The cryptocurrency moved across the $230 mark after 10:00 GMT on the 27th of May. Bitcoin Cash observed a day’s high of $234.67 US Dollars, while it traded at $233.03 US Dollars at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash price chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators were observed varying near the $228 level before the cryptocurrency saw a bullish convergence.

This shows that the BCHUSD trading pair did not see any significant price variations for the 26th of May, and until before 10:00 GMT on the 27th of May. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $232.64, while at the same time, the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was observed at $232.70.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish after 06:00 GMT on the 27th of May. The technical indicator reached across the level 80.00 on its daily scale on the charts.

This means that Bitcoin Cash was overbought at that time. The RSI returned towards 50.00 as the chart proceeded towards its end. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 56.27.

