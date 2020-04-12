The BCH price line crossed the $240 mark before it fell below the $224 level on the price chart for the 11th of April. The coin turned bearish and experienced a fall of around 7% in its price.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (11th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The BCH price line began the day at the $234 mark, after which it rose across the $240 level by 06:00 GMT and saw a day’s high of $240.940623 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency then fell below the $224 mark towards 20:00 GMT on the price chart for the 11th of April. Here, Bitcoin Cash saw a day’s low of $222.607529 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency returned across the $234 mark and closed the day at a price of $234.470 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $234.745551 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $228.836000. The 50MA had moved below the 20EMA at 22:08 GMT. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish after 21:30 GMT, and closed at 70.60.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.