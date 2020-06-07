The Bitcoin Cash price line fell towards the $251 level on the 6th of June. The cryptocurrency traded above the $262 mark at the beginning of the 24-hour trade, after which it gradually moved down on the chart. The BCHUSD trading pair traded within a day’s range of $251.05 — $258.29.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (6th June)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

The BCHUSD trading pair across the $262 level on the 5th of June, after which it moved towards the $256 level as it proceeded towards the end of the day. The cryptocurrency was priced at $255.26 US Dollars as it closed on the 5th of June.

On the 6th of June, the cryptocurrency traded between the $256 and $258 levels until it saw a bearish movement in the evening. Bitcoin Cash fell towards the $251 mark at the end of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash traded at a price of $255.02 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash price movement: what’s next?

Trading view analyst QuanttraderX suggests that the cryptocurrency will move towards the $249.83 mark as its next sell stop. As a long trade idea, the BCHUSD trading pair is expected to fall towards the $240.97 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency appears to be moving towards the sell stop mentioned in the idea. The trade is active; however, it is not complete yet.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by Trading View

MohamedMagdyfb is another TradingView analyst who believes that the cryptocurrency will fall towards the $200 mark next, followed by the $180 price target.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.