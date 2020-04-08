On the 7th of April, Bitcoin Cash fell to $251. The cryptocurrency completed the day’s trade while staying between the $246.00 and $268.00 levels on the price chart.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (7th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

Similar to other altcoins, the cryptocurrency has fallen a few levels on the price chart for the 7th of April, after it had seen a bullish momentum on the previous day. The coin stood at the $258 level at 00:00 GMT, while it fell towards the $254.00 mark in the first quarter of the day. Bitcoin Cash saw an uptrend towards 12:00 GMT, and it rose across the $266.00 level to reach a day’s high of $266.127495 US Dollars. Closer to the end of the 7th of April, the cryptocurrency turned bearish and fell below the $248.00 mark to reach a low of $247.210358 US Dollars. Bitcoin Cash closed the day with a trading value of $251.8700 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $251.655520 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $251.019200. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 52.85.

Featured Image by William Iven.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.