The Bitcoin Cash price saw a fall on the 19th of April as the cryptocurrency’s price line made its way towards the $230 mark on the price chart. The cryptocurrency traded between the $230.00 and $248.00 levels for the day.
1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (19th April)
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView
The BCHUSD pair fell towards the $244.00 level just as it stepped on the price chart for the 19th of April. The cryptocurrency gradually made its way towards the $238.00 level before midday. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $249.44 US Dollars.
In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency saw another bearish movement that caused the price line to fall below the $232.00 level, and to a day’s low of $229.33 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency traded between the $230.00 and $236.00 levels until the end of the day, where the BCHUSD pair closed at $230.37 US Dollars.
Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) saw a decline as the BCHUSD pair turned bearish on the 19th of April. The moving averages saw a continuous decline towards the $234.00 mark, where the 20EMA closed at $234.24, above which the 50MA closed at 2324.35.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 20.84 two times in the afternoon of the 19th of April. This indicates that the coin was oversold at those two instances.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
