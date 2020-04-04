The Bitcoin Cash price line headed across the $241.00 level on the 3rd of April while it traded between the $231.00 and $243.00 levels on the price chart. Allmypips is a TradingView analyst who suggested that the coin holds a critical point near $236, as the BCHUSD pair may fall to $135 or rise to $420.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (3rd April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The BCHUSD pair approached its price target across the $241.00 mark where it reached a day’s high of $242.160546 US Dollars on the 3rd of April. The coin met a bearish movement after midday and the price lowered down to the $235 mark. The approached the $236.00 level where it closed the day’s trade. The price level appears to be a critical point for the cryptocurrency’s upcoming price trend.

Bitcoin Cash: what’s next?

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The crypto analyst believes that BCHUSD could reach for $420, or even fall to the $135 mark after completing its current trajectory, where $236 remains as a critical point. Allmypips stated that if BTC holds 7K, and then the next level resistance at 9K, the BCHUSD pair will follow by moving up to $310, which may follow another hard pump to $420.

