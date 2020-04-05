The Bitcoin Cash price line shows a ruffled price trend on the price chart for the 4th of April. The cryptocurrency rose to a day’s high across the $241.00 level, while it traded between the $232.00 and $242.00 levels on the price chart.
1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (4th April)
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency stood at the $236.00 level when the day started, while it fell below the $233 mark after 03:00 GMT and reached a day’s low of $232.599075 US Dollars. Near midday on the 4th of April, the cryptocurrency’s price line rose across $239.00, after which it saw another bearish movement. The Bitcoin Cash price line gradually rose across $241.00 in the afternoon, once it had seen the bearish movement that took the price line to the $234.00 mark. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $241.565168 US Dollars, while it closed the day with a trading value of $237.940 US Dollars.
Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators
Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $238.373592 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $238.362400. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the coin was mildly overbought near 09:51 GMT, when the RSI rose to a high of 78.63. The RSI closed at 47.44.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply