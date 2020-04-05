The Bitcoin Cash price line shows a ruffled price trend on the price chart for the 4th of April. The cryptocurrency rose to a day’s high across the $241.00 level, while it traded between the $232.00 and $242.00 levels on the price chart.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (4th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood at the $236.00 level when the day started, while it fell below the $233 mark after 03:00 GMT and reached a day’s low of $232.599075 US Dollars. Near midday on the 4th of April, the cryptocurrency’s price line rose across $239.00, after which it saw another bearish movement. The Bitcoin Cash price line gradually rose across $241.00 in the afternoon, once it had seen the bearish movement that took the price line to the $234.00 mark. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $241.565168 US Dollars, while it closed the day with a trading value of $237.940 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $238.373592 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $238.362400. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the coin was mildly overbought near 09:51 GMT, when the RSI rose to a high of 78.63. The RSI closed at 47.44.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

