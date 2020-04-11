According to the 1-Day price chart, the BCH price line has observed a decline of about 10% on the 10th of April. The TradingView analyst, kyer, believes that the cryptocurrency has shown accumulation near $222.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (10th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The price line exhibited a decline towards the $240 mark after it had begun the day’s trade at the $260 level. The BCH pair showed a ruffled price trend between the $228 and $240 levels for the rest of the day’s trek. The cryptocurrency reached a day’s low of $226.045214 US Dollars at 16:00 GMT, after which the price rose across the $232.00 level on the price chart and closed the trade at $234.750 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: accumulation at $222

kyer suggested that the cryptocurrency has accumulated near the $222 level, after which it rose towards the $267 mark.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The crypto analyst believes that the cryptocurrency will not see a fall below the $222.5 mark, while the entry-level is at $222.

