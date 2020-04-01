The Bitcoin Cash price line showed noise on the price chart for the 31st of March. The cryptocurrency saw a high across the $224.00 level, while it closed trade below the $220.00 mark. The coin traded between the $216.00 and $225.00 levels on the day’s chart.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (31st March)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The coin stood just above the $219.00 level as it began the trade for the 31st of March. The cryptocurrency showed rises and falls between the $216 and $225 marks in the first quarter of the day, when the BCHUSD pair saw a day’s high of $224.045549 US Dollars, and then a day’s low of $216.495300 US Dollars. After the cryptocurrency rose above the $222 level near 09:00 GMT, the coin narrowed down the trading range to $218 to $223. After more dishevelled price movements, the Bitcoin Cash / US Dollar trading pair closed at $219.2600 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $220.100383 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) crossed above the 20EMA just before the closing time and was seen at the $220.944600 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed the coin in its regular range with no overbought or oversold instances. The RSI closed at 39.89 on the scale for the 31st of March.

