Bitcoin blasts through $70,000 mark, hits another record high

Bitcoin prices reached yet another all-time highs on March 8, breaking through the $70,000 mark. This was mostly due to the latest jobless numbers from the US, which made people more interested in the idea of interest rate cuts. TradingView tracked this big change in price, which showed that the cryptocurrency’s value peaked on Bitstamp at $70,184 during a wave of strong bullish momentum.

The U.S. unemployment rate in February was 3.9%, which was 0.2% higher than expected and suggests that current economic measures are easing some of the stresses on prices. Changes to January’s job growth added to people’s positivity and showed how the economy is changing.

The Kobeissi Letter, a well-known trade publication, talked about how the market responded positively and said that the rise in stock prices was due to higher unemployment and big changes in job growth numbers that were made lower. This feeling was shared by everyone in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rode the wave of increased risk-taking, breaking through the $70,000 mark for the first time ever.

Since this spike happened before the halving, it suggests that we are getting closer faster to what many people think will be the summit of the Bitcoin macrocycle. This feeling was summed up by Mikybull Crypto in a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he talked about how Bitcoin’s performance was unique and how an earlier-than-expected cycle top was possible.

Amidst this bitcoin milestone, the US dollar came under pressure, with the announcement of employment statistics adding to its slide. It’s been almost two months since the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) hit an all-time low. This shows that the dollar is losing power, which is very different from how it did earlier in the year.

The March 20 decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates is still the major topic of discussion. Markets are expecting the central bank to take a “hawkish” stance, even though Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have said that the bank is conservative. During this time, there was also a lot of market action, including liquidations worth over $230 million, a balance between short and long positions, and a noticeable rise in BTC open interest, which shows that people were more involved in the market.

Also making news was Ethereum‘s meteoric rise to $4,000 on Coinbase, a level not seen since 2021. But after its high, Ethereum, like Bitcoin, saw a quick decline. The current market value of Bitcoin is around $69,453, while the value of Ether is $3,955.