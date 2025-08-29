FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Asia

Bitcoin Asia highlights push for digital asset treasury and regulatory leadership

2 mins read
794224

Contents

1. Speakers push treasury use and tighter regulation
2. Hong Kong chases stablecoin rules on its crypto dreams
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitcoin Asia 2025 opened in Hong Kong on August 28 with a record attendance of over 17,000 tickets.
  • The event positions Hong Kong as a leading hub for digital assets while balancing strict regulation.
  • Eric Trump headlined the conference, though some Hong Kong officials withdrew from speaking.

The second-annual Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference kicked off Aug. 28 in Hong Kong, welcoming leaders worldwide in the virtual currency space. The city has also pursued onerous regulations to rein in the dealings of digital assets to protect investors and control financial risks. 

The two-day event attracted more than 17,000 ticket registrations, nearly three times last year’s attendance, revealing the meteoric development of Asia’s crypto society. It’s expected that around 15,000 fans will attend — making it the second biggest Bitcoin-focused event on the planet.

The right-wing Goethel men have said that the event’s star speaker would be Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump. He commanded attention with his appearance, but he prompted some late withdrawals, too. Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and Johnny Ng Kit-ch, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, withdrew from the panel. Officials reportedly recommended they steer clear of Eric Trump amid ongoing political sensitivities.

While the pullbacks, Bitcoin Asia is also a platform for regulators, entrepreneurs, and crypto firms to debate the tension between innovation and supervision.

Speakers push treasury use and tighter regulation

One of the main themes of this year’s Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference is how digital asset treasuries can mature beyond token-bag-holding into a healthier financial ecology.

See also  Binance, Tether, OKX and Chainalysis helps freeze $50 million in crypto tied to pig butchering scam

Abel Seow, head of APAC and managing director of BitGo, said companies should view their treasuries as more than passive storage for crypto assets. He explained that firms should use these resources to drive innovation and build sustainable markets. Seow noted that while many companies were still focused on accumulating tokens, the next stage would involve creating ecosystems that attract institutional investors and strengthen trust in crypto.

Clarence Shen, a fintech policy manager at the SFC, said Hong Kong aimed to be at the forefront of setting global rules for digital assets. He explained that the city had actively engaged in multilateral and bilateral discussions with regulators. According to him, Hong Kong should take part in these efforts and act as an active writer of the global rulebook.

Other speakers concurred with the sentiment that regulation is now the heart of where crypto is going. With the United States and Europe already establishing new benchmarks, many believe Asia — particularly Hong Kong — will be the next front in a global race to harmonize rules for the world of cryptotrading.

Hong Kong chases stablecoin rules on its crypto dreams

The Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference followed one of the most significant new laws that Hong Kong has introduced in months. On May 21, 2025, the city introduced the stablecoin law, which would have required the operators of Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins to be licensed by the HKMA. The law imposes strict rules on reserves, redemption rights, and risk management.

See also  Arthur Hayes says AI will render America’s debt-fueled elite class obsolete

The ordinance reflects Hong Kong’s efforts to ensure protection for investors while instilling trust in its financial system. But it has also dampened some initial excitement, as companies contend with higher compliance costs and limits on issuing or marketing stablecoins without the appropriate licenses.

In February 2025, the SFC also looked at rules on crypto derivatives and margin financing for professional investors. Hong Kong has granted nine licenses for digital asset trading, with eight more applications under review.

The measures are part of the city’s balancing act between wooing international investment in crypto and hedging systemic risks in its financial system.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan