BIS says indebted nations may lose market confidence

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) cautioned highly indebted countries against acts that could lead to a loss of market confidence, such as advanced economies spending way above their means. It further warned that central banks must exercise caution when cutting rates and easing financial policies prematurely.

While delivering the warning, the BIS failed to mention any nation. However, the umbrella body warned advanced economies against spending way above their means. BIS noted that nations should not run fiscal deficits that are higher than 1% of the GDP, a decline from last year’s 1.6%. That is a fraction of the current deficit for the United States, which the IMF said was way too large.

BIS gives way forward for indebted nations

The report came a few months before the U.S. and other nations go to the polls, which are typically characterized by increased expenditures to garner votes. BIS’s head of the monetary and economic department, Claudio Borio, cautioned that nations with bloated fiscal positions and higher interest rates must try to perform urgent fiscal repairs.

“We know from experience that things look sustainable until suddenly they no longer do, that is how markets work.” – Borio

With these serious pressure points, the BIS clarified that central banks must exercise caution when cutting rates. The BIS highlighted that cutting rates too soon could prove quite costly to the central banks’ reputations if such financial policies have to be reversed amid inflation.

The officials revealed that policymakers had already contributed to that issue. Even though central banks should check how they ease policies, governments should play a part in streamlining too-loose fiscal policy, BIS officials said. The officials also added that governments should explore additional tax bases and develop structural reforms to address future challenges such as climate change and demographic shifts.

The crumbling of market confidence poses serious repercussions

The Basel-based body warned that if the market confidence declines, government bond markets will be among the first realms to feel the impact. However, BIS said that the impact could spread to other markets. The BIS officials acknowledged that inflation is gradually subsiding. They also noted that the world is already gearing towards a smooth landing.

“Though financial market pricing points to only a small likelihood of public finance stress at present, confidence could quickly crumble if economic momentum weakens and an urgent need for public spending arises on both structural and cyclical fronts,” – BIS

The report cautioned that geopolitical tensions could increase the cost of commodities, leading to inflation. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, many traders hope the Fed will most likely cut rates two times before the year ends. The tool shows that the traders expect a cut each by 25 basis points.

