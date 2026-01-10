BingX joins Binance and Bitget in push toward multi-asset crypto trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange BingX has announced the launch of a new trading product tied to traditional assets. The new feature, called BingX TradFi, offers futures tied to traditional assets.

The move reflects a broader industry push towards building a one-stop financial platform rather than having different platforms holding different products. With this latest expansion, BingX joins other crypto platforms that have pushed for a move beyond digital assets and into multi-asset trading.

Crypto trading platforms are now using their existing infrastructure and user bases to offer exposure to forex, commodities, and equities without requiring their users to join a sister platform or open separate brokerage accounts to enjoy these features.

According to reports, BingX is launching the new product with futures linked to more than 50 underlying assets, including commodities such as cocoa, soybeans, and is offering leverage of up to 500x. The exchange also highlights demands from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where access to global markets through conventional brokerage channels can be limited or expensive.

Speaking about the development, Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, said that the new BingX TradFi product is designed to increase access to a wide class of global assets. This means that the exchange plans to provide this access to its global users. Meanwhile, the trend is becoming more visible across the industry, with rival exchange BitGet also rolling out its TradFi trading suite following a private beta. The new cross-market will give its users direct access to gold, forex, metals, indices, commodities, and stock CFDs.

“The shift in wealth management is happening now. Assets that were previously only available on certain niche markets are now on Bitget. This is historic; crypto, stocks, gold, forex, and commodities now coexist under a single system,” Gracy Chen, CEO of BitGet, said about the new products. In addition, the product is expected to combine deep institutional liquidity and also operate within a framework regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

Binance also introduced regulated perpetual contracts on commodities like gold and silver. According to the exchange, it will use its model for perpetual futures, settling them against USDT. The contracts will have no expiration date and will be open 24/7. The product is also fully regulated, with the exchange landing it under the Abu Dhabi Global Market framework. However, since the products use USDT for settlement, the products may not be available for EU-based traders.

Exchanges are pivoting into multi-asset trading

In each case, exchanges are positioning themselves as a bridge between users and traditional asset classes. Crypto exchanges are using operational convenience as the backbone of their strategy, attracting retail investors with the promise of stablecoins settlement, continuous trading hours, and familiar derivatives interfaces. In doing this, crypto exchanges are bringing global market access to these investors without the typical challenges facing traditional brokers.

However, this expansion showcases a convergence at the product level rather than an alignment with traditional brokerage firms. Despite offering products that look like those offered by licensed brokers, crypto platforms are showcasing how some key differences can remain. These platforms operate under different regulatory frameworks, and the level of investor protection varies by jurisdiction.

Put together, the close launches of these products by BingX, BitGet, and Binance reveal a broader change in the industry. Having built scale in crypto derivatives, exchanges are now testing how far their platforms can extend into the traditional market. The new development doesn’t mean the exchanges will replace brokers outright, but shows how they can reshape the traders’ access to multiple markets in a crypto-native environment.

