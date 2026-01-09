How Binance’s ‘liquidity flywheel’ anchored a $34 trillion market

Binance concluded 2025 with $34 trillion in total trading volume, according to figures released in the Binance 2025 year in review.

The exchange stated that this number demonstrates how central it has become to the buying and selling of digital currencies worldwide.

The power of the flywheel

The company explained that its success came from what it calls a liquidity flywheel. Here’s how it works: when many people trade on the platform, costs decrease. Lower costs bring in more traders. More traders mean even better prices and tighter spreads. This cycle kept repeating throughout the year.

Over 300 million people had registered on the platform worldwide by December. That’s a large number of people holding, purchasing, and selling digital assets in one location.

The exchange maintained what traders refer to as deep markets, which is one of the reasons it expanded so rapidly. Prices don’t fluctuate as much when a large trade is made when many buyers and sellers are engaged at the same time.

From large investment firms to small-time traders, everyone is concerned about this stability.

Throughout the entire year, the company carefully worked on technical upgrades to ensure that the system could survive tremendous demand without slowing down or failing. During periods of high usage, the platform processed more than 1.4 million orders every second.

Much of that $34 trillion came from the broad range of products offered to institutional and retail users, including derivatives, which grew steadily as big institutional investors got more involved in crypto.

The exchange also said its regular spot trading business stayed at the top of the industry with $7.1 trillion in volume. But people weren’t just buying and selling. Many users turned to other offerings like earn products and staking. By the end of the year, the total amount of rewards distributed through Binance Earn reached $1.2 billion.

Company spends heavily on compliance and security measures

Regulation compliance and security were top objectives. The company made significant investments in technology and compliance programs during the year, claiming it prevented $6.69 billion in possible fraud.

The money was utilized to adhere to rules set forth by various international governmental organizations. The exchange is currently registered or licensed in 20 countries, including Abu Dhabi, where it was the first to obtain full authority under the ADGM framework.

Two components of this strategy were the hiring of more people who are adept at spotting and stopping illegal money transfers and the improvement of monitoring systems.

Through its Alpha 2.0 initiative, which surpassed $1 trillion in volume, the corporation added new digital assets and introduced new products to keep things exciting. New initiatives kept activity levels high and offered traders new opportunities.

In order to safeguard users in the event of a security breach or a market meltdown, the exchange kept a $1 billion special fund known as SAFU.

According to the report, the concentration of trading activity in one location contributed to the stability of the larger cryptocurrency market. The high volume on this platform frequently assisted everyone in figuring out what products were truly worth when prices started to fluctuate elsewhere.

Despite more competitors entering the market, the exchange maintained significant market share throughout the year. According to company representatives, they reached the $34 trillion milestone by keeping expenses low and systems operating efficiently.

