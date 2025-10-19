Binance targets accounts over unauthorized third-party tools

Binance has just escalated its efforts to maintain platform integrity by banning over 600 user accounts last week. The account suspensions were linked to infractions committed by these accounts.

The exchange explained that the platform-wide enforcement action aligns with its broader commitment to fair play, security, and compliance across its ecosystem, including the main exchange, Binance Wallet, and Alpha activities.

Why Binance banned the accounts

According to a post shared via the Binance official X page, the bans reportedly stems from the use of unauthorized third-party tools, often automated bots or scripts designed to gain an unfair trading advantage, particularly in features like Binance Alpha.

“Binance is always committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of our genuine users, providing a fair and just Alpha platform for all,” the post began, before announcing there has been a review after which the accounts were banned.

The exchange has invited the community to join the action by actively reporting any suspected fraudulent or non-compliant behavior in a bid to help build a safer and more transparent platform.

According to the post, from now on, if any account is found to be using unauthorized third-party tools or engaging in other activities that violate the terms of the platform, it reserves the right to permanently disqualify such accounts from participating in any exchange activities and to seize all profits earned by those accounts in Alpha activities.

To incentivize them, Binance has promised that the first user whose report is verified by the platform can receive up to 50% of the reclaimed profits as a reward.

“We welcome you to submit reports through the official links below and provide as much detailed information as possible (such as screenshots, UID, IP addresses, or related blockchain addresses) to enable us to verify and process reports more efficiently and accurately. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the post concluded.

Binance has been rewarding users lately

Binance continues to be in a good place despite the constant threat of Hyperliquid stealing more of its mindshare and increasing regulatory pressure across Europe. The exchange has also been generous to its community.

Days after the recent market crash that wiped out $19 billion in leveraged positions, Binance announced a $400 million relief initiative to support those affected.

Under the program, Binance will distribute $300 million in token vouchers to affected users who prove they suffered liquidations on futures or margin positions when the bottom of the market appeared to fall out during the peak hours of Friday 00:00 UTC and Saturday 23:59 UTC.

The exchange also reportedly plans to establish a $100 million low-interest loan fund for ecosystem participants hit by the volatility. However, Binance has been clear that it “does not accept liability for users’ losses.”

The attempt to provide comfort to those hit by the crash has been met with lukewarm response from the crypto industry, especially because it was implicated in the temporary depegging of Ethena’s USDe synthetic stablecoin during the market chaos.

